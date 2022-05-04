1929-2022
Floyd J. Grimes II died May 2, 2022, at Miami County Medical Center.
He was a great grandson of Joseph N. and Nora Markley Grimes and David W. and Lillie Matilda Roberts Oyster Grimes. Both families were early settlers in Miami County in the late 1800’s.
Floyd was born in Louisburg, Kansas on December 17, 1929, to Floyd J. Grimes and Lillian Frances Oyster Grimes. The family moved to Paola in 1930.
He graduated from Paola High School in 1947 and the University of Kansas in 1951. Following in his father’s footsteps, he received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from University of Kansas City school of Dentistry in 1956.
Following two years of service in the US Navy at Miramar Naval Air Station, he returned to Paola to join with his father’s dental practice in 1958. He continued to practice for forty-two years, closing his office in 2000.
In 1954 he married Mary Ann Deschner in Newton, Kansas. They lived in Kansas City, Kansas and La Jolla, California prior to returning to Paola where he became active in the community for many years.
His interest in public education began in 1964 when he was elected to the USD 368 Board of Education. He served three four year terms and during that time was a member of the legislative committee of the Kansas Association of School Boards.
In 1974, he was elected state president of KASB. He served on the Federal Relations Network of the National School Boards Association during that time. In 1975 he organized a dental hygiene program for Lakemary in cooperation with Johnson County Community College Department of Dental Hygiene.
In 1979, he was elected to the Third District position of the Kansas State Board of Education and served until 1983 as chairman. A member and a Past President of the Paola Rotary club, he was active in the club’s international student exchange program as well as a summer exchange program with a Rotary Club in Mexico City.
Floyd was a lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church, serving as Deacon, Elder and Sunday school teacher. He was a member of Phi Kappa Psi social fraternity and Delta Sigma Delta dental fraternity.
In 1991, he was elected Mayor of Paola and served until 2004. He received the Paola Chamber of Commerce “President’s Spirit Award” at the annual meeting in June 1998 for “exceptional work in promoting the development of US 169 Highway for the safety and well-being of the people of Paola.”
Those years also saw the building of Miami County Medical Center, the Paola Family Pool, the Hickory Street improvement to control storm water run-off, and Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane expansions. He helped organize plans for the 2005 sesquicentennial celebration of the City of Paola.
Floyd acquired a farm near Paola in 1976 which had been previously owned by both grandfathers, Grimes and Oyster. He appreciated the history and discovery of remnants of the early house and barn on the site of the Joe Grimes homestead where his great-grandfather had lived and which was still standing. In 1986, it was judged beyond repair and lovingly dismantled by Floyd. Many happy hours were spent there particularly during his retirement.
Floyd and Mary Ann were parents to two sons, John J. and George N. He and Mary Ann enjoyed travels with friends and family. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, sister Frances, sister-in-law Sarah and son John. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann and son George, both of Paola, his brother David of Midland, TX and sister Lillie and her husband Max Larsen of Lincoln, NE. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, along with their spouses: Amy, Link, Ann, Joe, Mary, Michael, Paul, and Charles who is a pediatric dentist in New York.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Presbyterian Church, the City of Paola or the charity of your choice and sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
No service has been scheduled at this time.
