Foster Lance Wright, 82, of Bucyrus, KS, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his home, after an extended illness.
Lance was born June 30, 1939 in Kansas City, MO, to Foster F. Wright and Clara A. (Pratt) Wright. He graduated from Ruskin High School with the Class of 1957.
On April 30, 1965, Lance was united in marriage to Izetta (Smith) Wright. They made their home in several different cities in the area, but have been home, on the farm, in Bucyrus for forty-two years. They are parents to five children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Lance was owner/operator of Wright’s Service for over forty-two years. He and his wife spent many years raising, showing and breeding champion Bullmastiff Dogs.
Lance was a people person and always had a story for anyone he came into contact with! He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, target shooting, and reloading his own ammunition. He had a mind for mechanics- had extensive knowledge about cars and trucks and could fix just about anything. He was an active member of the National Rifle Association.
Lance was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Donin.
He is survived by his wife Izetta, of the home, sons Bill Wright of Overland Park, Ron (Yvonne) Wright of New Bloomfield, MO, Kirk (Shelagh) Wright of Osawatomie, Danny (Tammy) Wright of Bucyrus, and daughter Theresa (Brian) Cohen of Spring Hill; grandchildren include Christian Culbertson of Iola, Tyler (Wendy) Wright of Osawatomie, Kaela McKenzie of Grandview, MO, Britnie Wright and fiance Jamie Batish of Ottawa, Emily Wright of Manhattan, Ben and Nick Wright of Bucyrus, and Saviah Cohen of Spring Hill, and four great-grandchildren Christina Culbertson of Iola, Jesse, Conner & Leighton Wright of Osawatomie, along with many extended relatives, friends and former customers.
A Celebration of Life is being planned, with family and close friends, at the home, on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Lance will be missed by many and left a lasting impression on everyone he met. All memorial contributions will benefit Unity Chapel.
