Frances A. McCourt, age 81, of Lane, KS, passed away July 12, 2023, at Olathe Hospice House.
Frances Adrienne Edgeworth born June 13, 1942, in Houston, Harris County, Texas, to Bobbie Fay Minshew and Donald Mark Edgeworth.
She moved with her family to Paola, Kansas, in 1949 where she attended school and graduated from Paola High School in 1960. She completed three semesters at Kansas University.
She was united in marriage to Larry D. McCourt May 19, 1962, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Garnett, Kansas. Three children were born to this union: Mary Beth Strobel, Lawrence, Kansas; Larry David McCourt Jr., (Gretchen McCourt) Olathe, Kansas; and Lori Ann Adam, Lawrence, Kansas.
She was employed by the State of Kansas for her entire career. She worked as a Psychiatric Aide and Medical Records Clerk at the Osawatomie State Hospital. She later transferred to the Department of Social and Rehabilitation Services where she worked as the secretary to the director until August 1988. She then accepted the position of Assistant Director of Human Resources at the Osawatomie State Hospital, a position she held until her retirement in 1998.
She graduated from MidAmerica Nazarene University in December 1990 with Bachelor of Arts Degree. She was elected to serve on the Osawatomie City Council in 1983 and served two terms. She resigned her position when she and her husband moved to rural Lane.
She enjoyed years of activities with her husband, children, grandchildren and her church, St. Philip Neri. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, sewing, growing flowers, providing a home for many stray domestic animals, and observing local wildlife.
She is survived by her husband of the home, three children, nine grandchildren; Adrienne Goebel, (Tyler Goebel) Pensacola, Florida; Meghan Strobel (Reagan Vierthaler), Wichita, Kansas; Blake, Luke. Brady. And Kendall McCourt, Olathe, Kansas; Conner, Chase, and Cole Adam, Kansas City, Missouri; great granddaughter, Harper Elizabeth Vierthaler, Wichita, Kansas; a sister, Donna Scheidt of Overland Park, Kansas, nephews, nieces and friends. Her parents preceded her in death.
Visitation 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, followed by mass at 11 a.m. Burial of ashes will be at Lane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are to Prairie Paws, St. Philp Neri Catholic Church or National Wildlife Federation.
