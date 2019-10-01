Frances Hoover

1934-2019
Frances Ann Hoover, age 85, of Gardner, Kansas, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Good Samaritan Nursing Center, Olathe, Kansas.
Frances was born February 1, 1934 at Paola, the daughter of Harold Henry and Lena Marie (Prothe) Windler. She grew up in the Block Community of Miami County and graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1952.
She was married to Charles E. Hoover in 1954. They made their home on their farm in rural LaCygne. They became the parents of four children. The marriage ended in divorce.
Frances worked for Fluor Corporation right out of high school for a couple of years. She then worked for King Radio for several years. She worked at the State of Kansas in the Architect's Office for over 20 years. She retired in 1996. At that time, she moved to Gardner.
She enjoyed counted cross stitching, crossword puzzles, square dancing, and clogging. After retiring, she enjoyed taking guided bus tours across the country and also traveled overseas several times.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her children Danny (Sherry) Hoover of Paola, Jayne (Keith) Todd of Peculiar, MO, Jerry (Kim) Hoover of Louisburg, and David (Rose) Hoover of Spring Hill; two sisters Wilda (Emerson) Bunch of LaCygne and Donna (Ken) Brooks of Pittsburg; her brother Leonard Windler of Paola; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS. Graveside: 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Block Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Paola, KS. Memorials to Block Trinity Lutheran Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.