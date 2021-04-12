1923-2021
Frances L. Minter, 97, Paola, KS, died April 9, 2021.
Funeral, 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Burial in Mount Moriah Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri.
Memorials are to Trinity Lutheran Church of Block Community for Missions and can be sent in care of the funeral home. www.dengelmortuary.com
