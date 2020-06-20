Frances Phillips

FRANCES JANE PHILLIPS
1926-2020
Frances Jane Phillips, 94, of rural Paola, Kansas, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Minden, Louisiana.
Visitation: Tuesday, June 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Paola Chapel. Graveside services: 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Miami County, Kansas.
Frances was born Wednesday, April 7, 1926, in rural Miami County, Kansas, the daughter of James Sylvester and Eunice Edna (Jackson) Wiseman.
Frances was united in marriage to Ardy J. "Jack" Phillips on April 24, 1943, in Gardner, Kansas. They became the parents of two sons and one daughter who was stillborn.
She lived through some tough times but she never gave up. She loved quilting and shared many of the quilts she made with her family. She's a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, an infant daughter Charlotte Loree, and three brothers Wallace, Jack, and Max Wiseman.
She is survived by her two sons and their wives John and Eulene Phillips of Spring Hill, Kansas, and Paul and Shelia Phillips of Minden, Louisiana; four grandchildren Darcie Hearn, Corey Phillips, Jack Phillips, and Janelle Phillips; and three great-grandchildren Cadence, Katie, and Harper.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the American Stroke Foundation, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Frances’ Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.