1952-2021
Frances Ann “Tibby” Fort, age 68, passed away July 28, 2021, at her home in Paola. A visitation will be held at 6 p.m., August 4th, at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, Kansas, 66071.
Burial of ashes will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Miami County 4-H Foundation, My Father’s House Foundation, KCUR Public Radio and Lakemary Center, Inc, in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory.
She was born on September 20, 1952, in Kansas City, Missouri, to James and Beverly (Balocca) Clemens. She graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Accounting and spent her career as a tax and payroll accountant.
Tibby had a love for the outdoors and spent many a weekend fishing, gardening and tending to her cattle. If you couldn’t find her for a week or two, she would be on a road trip taking the scenic route.
A loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, she was preceded in death by her parents and brother Michael B. Clemens. Survivors are her sister Mary (Clemens) Stitt of Kansas City, Missouri, her brother Joseph “Joe” Clemens of Paola, her two children Jennifer Fort-Lierz of Overland Park and Arthur Fort of Kansas City, Missouri, and her two grandchildren Matthew and Andrew Lierz.
As a firm believer that it’s always better to give than to receive, she made charitable giving a priority in her life, taking every opportunity to make a positive impact in her community. The world is a better place for having known her.
