Francis Magnenat

Francis William "Bill" Magnenat, Jr., age 88, of rural Paola, Kansas, passed away October 19, 2019 at North Point Skilled Nursing Center in Paola. Visitation is Tuesday Oct. 22 from 9:30 to 10:30 with services following at 10:30am at the First Baptist Church, Burial in Paola Cemetery, memorials to the church.
Bill was born March 22, 1931 at Kansas City, Kansas. He was the son of Francis William Magnenat, Sr., and Lida Lucinda Irene (Ivy) Magnenat. He attended school in Wyandotte. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering at Finlay Engineering College in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1959.
Bill served his country with the United States Army. He entered June 10, 1952 and was honorably discharged June 9, 1954.
He was married to Arizola Huffman on February 16, 1951. To this union, three children were born Wesley, Michael, and Diane. Arizola preceded him in death in November of 1982.
He was married to Susanne (Bosler) Dillon on September 3, 1983 in Kansas City, Kansas. This brought an additional three children into the family Ruth, Bill, and Dennis.
Bill worked for Burns and McDonnell Engineering Company from 1965 until retiring in 1993. He worked at many of their locations all over the United States including Wheatland, Wyoming; Coffeyville, Kansas; Miami, Florida; Boston, Massachusetts; Tehachapi, California; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Chester, Virginia.
His favorite pastime was restoring cars. His pride and joy was a 1970 Volkswagon "Bug" he restored. The license plate on it read "Mellow One."
He was a member of the First Baptist Church and the American Legion both in Paola.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Arizola, son Michael Magnenat, daughter Diane Magnenat, step-son Dennis Dillon, and two brothers Robert and Gerald.
He is survived by his wife Susanne of the home; son Wesley Magnenat (Rita) of San Francisco, CA; step-son Bill Dillon, Jr. (Debra) of Canal Winchester, OH; step-daughter Ruth Bettis (Randall) of Bartlesville, OK; sister Ann Sorebo (Eric) of Lawrence, KS; brother David Magnenat (Sherry) of Seattle, WA; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
