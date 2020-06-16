Frank E. Boehm, age 82, of Osawatomie, KS, died Sunday May 31, 2020, at Louisburg HealthCare and Rehab.
Private family burial of ashes at a later date. Memorials are to the Louisburg HealthCare and Rehab send c/o the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.