Frank “Dan” Daniel Tatum, 78, Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas.
Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244.
A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, at Cross Point Church, 1016 N. Pearl St. Paola, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Point Church for Kingdom Builders, a fund for missions. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
Dan was born on December 20, 1942, in Eureka, Kansas, to Frank and Alice Isabelle (Schultz) Tatum. He graduated from Junction City High School, Junction City, Kansas and attended Evangel University, Springfield, Missouri, earning his Bachelor’s Degree and his Master’s Degrees in Education from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas.
Dan married Donna Boeken on August 2, 1975, in Wichita, Kansas. He was a science teacher for numerous sixth graders and coached football and basketball at Spring Hill Middle School, Spring Hill, Kansas until his retirement. Dan enjoyed raising plants in his garden and selling produce at the Spring Hill Farmer’s Market on Saturday mornings.
He loved history. Not only did Dan love history, he was known as the family historian and always had a story to share. He also liked to spend time hunting, fishing and going to auctions. Dan was a member of the Cross Point Church, Paola, Kansas, where he served as a greeter and was willing to help with any project that was needed. Dan will be remembered as a friendly, gentle and caring man.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sharon Calfee. He is survived by his wife Donna of the home; daughters Trisha Tatum Morillo and husband Francisco, Lenexa, Kansas and Tara Johnson and husband Brenton, Edmond, Oklahoma; grandchildren: Frankie, Ben, Owen and Lucia; siblings: Stephen Tatum and wife Terrie, Olathe, Kansas, Marilyn Botzenhardt and husband David, Irvine, California and Carol Prettyman and husband Ron, Terre Haute, Indiana; several nephews and nieces and many friends.
