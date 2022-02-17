Franklin “Frank” Allen Blackmore, 81, of Paola, KS, died Monday, February 14, 2022, at The University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, KS. His final days were spent in the presence of loving family and supported by dedicated healthcare professionals.
Frank was born October 17, 1940, at home in rural Parker, KS, to Elsie Mae (Morrison) and Buford Opie Blackmore. He began school in Parker thereafter attending Sugar Valley one room schoolhouse for grades 4th and 5th. His family settled in Greeley, KS, where he continued his education, graduating in 1958 from Greeley High School.
Frank often reminisced stories of small-town life with friends during his days in Greeley. He was active in various extracurricular activities, especially enjoying basketball and choir. Another highlight of Frank’s childhood was his relationship with his sisters, Doris Jean and Kay, whom he adored.
After high school, Frank explored his future through a few different avenues including working, enrolling in college courses, and recruitment into the United States Army at the United States Army Training Center, Engineer, at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. He ultimately received a medical discharge from the Army and focused on establishing a career.
Frank married Suzann Mae (Sullivan) Blackmore on April 28, 1973, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola. They made their home in rural Paola; their union was blessed with two children. In marriage Frank was introduced to Catholicism, to which he converted. In his words, Frank considered himself a “strong Catholic” and found peace and salvation in his professed faith.
Frank is a storied figure at Holy Trinity in Paola, where he is affectionately known as everyone’s favorite usher. For decades, he greeted all who walked through the door by their first name and with a firm handshake or warm embrace; he sincerely cared about the lives of everyone he encountered.
Frank proudly worked for Taylor Forge Engineered Systems in Paola for 57 years. He loved his work; his final role at Taylor Forge upon retirement was that of Senior Project Engineer. His work afforded many opportunities including experiences working on global projects; he traveled occasionally for work, with trips to France and Japan being among his favorite experiences.
Frank was an avid golfer. He enjoyed agriculture, with cattle farming being his favorite. Frank was incredibly social, and especially enjoyed talking with friends and neighbors at livestock auctions and local restaurants. Frank would lend a helping hand to anyone. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge #921 in Osawatomie, KS.
Frank is survived by his wife, Suzann, of the home; son, Clifford Blackmore and wife Carla, Paola; daughter, Rosann McLean and husband Chris, Shawnee, KS; sister, Kay Hermann and husband Larry, Shawnee; as well as grandchildren Elsie, Emmit, and Elicia Blackmore; Sullivan and Maebel O’Dell; and Gavin, Caroline, and Maggie McLean. Frank looked forward to welcoming another grandchild this coming September.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents Elsie and Buford Blackmore, an infant sister, and elder sister Doris Jean Rommelfanger.
Services were held Friday, February 18, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola, His final resting place will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Paola, where he will be interred immediately following Friday’s services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or The University of Kansas Cancer Center and can be left in care of Dengel and Son Mortuary of Paola.
