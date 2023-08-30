Franklin Lee Anderson, age 95, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2023, at Ignite Medical Resorts in Kansas City, Missouri.
Frank was the son of Howard and Pearl (Jacobs) Anderson born in Winchester, Illinois on Sunday, December 4, 1927.
He attended grade school in Lee’s Summit and Adrian, Missouri. He then attended two years of high school at Raytown, Missouri. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the navy during the Second World War, aboard the USS Robinson Destroyer ship as a fireman. After being discharged from the Navy in 1946, he continued his last two years of high school at Ridgeway, Missouri graduating with the class of 1948. He acquired the nickname of “Wolf” and played basketball on the team that won the Missouri Sub-State Tournament Title.
After high school, he went to work for Great Lakes Pipe Line in Des Moines, Iowa, that later became William’s Co. Working for 41 years, Frank took pride in his service and work ethic. He retired in 1953 when his son started working for the company.
Frank married Doris June Patterson in 1953, which continued for 70+ years of wonderful memories of happiness and companionship. In 1956, he became the father of his son, Rodney Anderson.
Frank was an Eagle Scout, being one of the first in the “first” charter group of Adrian, Missouri, a member of the Mico-Say tribe, and later was an assistant scout master of troops in Adrian and Paola. Frank was involved in his son’s youth activities including volunteering to coach his little league baseball team. He delivered Meals on Wheels with his wife for many years and was an active member of the First Baptist church for 60 years holding various positions. He was also a member of the Paola American Legion Post and Oil Workers Union.
He touched many lives with his jokes, laughter, and friendly outgoing personality.
He was an avid sports lover of K.U. sports, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Royals games. He would watch the games whenever they were televised along with the daily stock market, news, Wheel of Fortune, and wrestling.
He loved to tease and one of his favorite sayings was “whatever flops your mop!”
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Rodney Anderson; daughter-in-law, Naomi; his two sisters and their spouses, Alyce and Snow Sterns and Verna and Harry Schindler; and nephews, Johnnie and Gene Sterns.
He is survived by his wife, Doris June of the home; his only grandchild, Kyle Anderson, of Kansas City, who was the joy of his life; his brother-in-law, Dr. Carroll Patterson and wife MelaDee, three nephews, two nieces, and many great nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Frank was a true gift from God. His loss here on earth is truly Heaven’s gain.
