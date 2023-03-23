Fred Arthur Dunmire of Overland Park, KS, passed away March 17, 2023.
He was born March 5, 1933, in Spring Hill, KS, to Ray Allen Dunmire and Margaret Null Dunmire. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 28, at 2:00 at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208. A reception will follow the service. In addition, the service will be livestreamed at https://www.villagepres.org/online.
Fred was a graduate of Spring Hill High School and the University of Kansas (class of 1955) with a degree in Business Administration. He was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. He later completed The Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.
Following graduation from KU he served in the Army, stationed in Korea from 1955–1957. After returning from Korea he began his career at Commercial National Bank in Kansas City, KS. He remained there until he retired as President in 1994. While at CNB he also became President of the State Bank of Spring Hill in 1961 after the passing of his father. He continued his work there as Chairman of the Board until his passing.
Other involvements include Campaign Chairman of United Way of Wyandotte County, Director of the American Royal Association, Trustee and Chairman of the Board of Bethany Medical Center, President and Director of YMCA in KCK, and Chairman of Kaw Valley Tri-County Heart Association. He was a 57-year member of Milburn Country Club, and Director and past President of Wolf Creek Golf Club.
He married Catherine Campbell of Pratt, KS, in 1957. She survives of the home. Survivors also include son David Dunmire (Terri) of Overland Park and their children Brian Dunmire and Megan (Matt) Swaback; daughter Laura Klotz (Gary) of Eudora, KS and their children Catherine Broksieck (Derek), Melissa Klotz and Erin Klotz as well as 3 great grandchildren. Also surviving are sister-in-law Marion Dunmire and brother-in-law Darrell Rhudy.
Fred deeply loved his family and was well respected by his friends and colleagues. He was especially happy spending time on the golf course.
In lieu of flowers donations in his honor may be made to Village Presbyterian Church, KU Endowment Association or The First Tee of Greater Kansas City. Arr: Signature Funerals. 816-214-5174. www.signaturefunerals.com.
