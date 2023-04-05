Fred David Heinitz passed away on March 29, 2023, in Olathe, Kansas.

Fred was born on September 5, 1945, in Wyandotte County, Kansas, to Fred and Willie Daisy Heinitz. He grew up in Paola, Kansas, and married Shirley Jean Bumgarner on March 2, 1965. Fred and Shirley made their home in Osawatomie, Kansas, and had two children, Stacy and David.

