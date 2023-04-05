Fred David Heinitz passed away on March 29, 2023, in Olathe, Kansas.
Fred was born on September 5, 1945, in Wyandotte County, Kansas, to Fred and Willie Daisy Heinitz. He grew up in Paola, Kansas, and married Shirley Jean Bumgarner on March 2, 1965. Fred and Shirley made their home in Osawatomie, Kansas, and had two children, Stacy and David.
Fred had several jobs and occupations during this life including mechanic, plumber, electrician, handy man and of course volunteer fire fighter for Osawatomie, Kansas. Fred’s hobbies included fishing and demolition derbies.
Fred was proceeded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mamie and Evelyn. Fred is survived by his wife Shirley and his children Stacy (Jerod) Bond, Topeka, Kansas and David (Kayla) Heinitz, Berryville, Arkansas along with his grandchildren Regan Bond, Carly Bond, Victoria Mullikin, Joseph Heinitz, Brittany Heinitz, Taylor Heinitz, Benjamin Heinitz, Alexis Heinitz, and one great-granddaughter Ashley. As well as his sister Freda Cottrell of Collins, MO and several nieces and nephews.
