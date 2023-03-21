Freda Marie Alpert, 76, of Paola, Kansas, passed away peacefully at her home on March 18, 2023.
She was born on Sunday, May 19, 1946, in Frontenac, Kansas, the daughter of Louis and Ruth (Ferrell) Smith.
Visitation will be held starting 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Block and funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Block Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Freda was united in marriage to Jack Alpert on April 5, 1969, in Miami, Oklahoma. Together they had one daughter, Karla Marie Alpert who was born on July 13, 1970. Freda was a head nurse on a wing of a nursing facility before staying home to raise her daughter and to help her husband on their farm. At times, they would have up to 150 head of cattle. She loved painting, crafts, and the color purple.
Freda was preceded in death by her husband Jack and daughter Karla; her parents; brother, Raymond Smith; and sister, Connie Smith.
Her loving grandson, Kameron Alpert-Munir; sister, Theresa Ewen; and bother, Neil Smith, survives Freda.
Memorials: Paola Association of Church Action or can be sent to c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N Pearl St. Paola, KS 66071. www.dengelmortuary.com
