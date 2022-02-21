Gary Dean Keller, 62, of Linn Valley, Kansas, died at his home on Friday, February 18, 2022.
Gary was born in Olathe, Kansas, on January 26, 1960, to Delbert Dean and Patricia Ann (Turnbaugh) Keller. He attended schools in Olathe and graduated from Olathe High School with the Class of 1978.
On July 19, 1986, Gary married the love of his life, Debra M. Dean, in Peoria, Kansas. Gary was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, turkey hunting, and bird watching. But his favorite outdoor activity would be coaching softball. During his 20+ years of coaching, he touched many young lives in Miami and Linn Counties. Gary also enjoyed reading history books. However his number one pastime was spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife Debra of the home; one son, Matthew Dean Keller and wife Judith and their children, Clementine, Felicity, and Duncan; one daughter, Mariah Anne Miller and husband Jeremiah and their children, Isaiah, Isaac, Harper, John and Rebecca; one brother, Bob Keller and wife Diane and Kirk Keller and wife Basia; and one sister, Kim Lasher and husband Dave.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life in late June of 2022. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.schneiderfunerals.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Schneider Funeral Homes & Crematory, La Cygne Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.