Gary Huffman

Gary David Huffman, 59, of Lane, KS, departed this life on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Olathe Hospice House. His daughter, Taylor Stahl, was with him at his passing. Gary died from complications of diabetes. No services are planned at this time.
Gary was born June 14, 1960 in Klamath Falls, OR, the son of John and Patricia (Burt) Huffman. He was a graduate of Olathe High School, Olathe KS, class of 1978. His working life was varied and interesting. He worked construction, was a cook in a restaurant, worked on a ranch in Wyoming, laborer at Southwest Grease (now Exxon Mobil), and all around jack of all trades. Gary most enjoyed jobs that had him outdoors.
He was an avid outdoorsman -- loved fishing, hunting, camping, trail riding and traveling. Gary was also a voracious reader, student of history and an amazing dancer. He never lacked for swing dancing partners once the music started. He was also a patriot and loved this country. But, most of all, he was a friend and family member who will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Huffman, in 2017. He leaves behind his daughter Taylor Stahl and grandchildren Trace and Jayci Tait, Lane, KS. Also left to mourn his passing are his father, John Huffman, Lane, KS, sister, Victoria Klingenberg and husband Yancey, Osawatomie, KS. His niece Elizabeth Allen and husband Logan, Paola KS and nephew Jonathan Klingenberg, Kansas City, MO will also miss him dearly. Gary will be missed and fondly remembered by an abundance of extended family and friends.
