Gary Keitel
Gary Keitel, of Hartford, Alabama, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 22, 2021.
Gary was born August 5, 1952, in Paola, Kansas, to the late Herman and Madge Keitel. He was a cowboy and a truck driver, a Kansan, a Texan and an Alabaman. Devoted husband and father, cheerful servant of the Lord. A man of faith, he lived by the tenets of hard work and quietly giving without expectation of return.
Following the virtual memorial held in February and with improved circumstances regarding travel and safety, an in-person memorial to celebrate Gary’s life will be held on Saturday, June 26th at 11 a.m. at Stumpff Funeral Home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. This service will be followed by a brief, informal gathering for all who wish to attend at nearby Dewey Cemetery, where Gary’s ashes will be interred a few days later.
