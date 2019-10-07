Gary Queen

Gary L. Queen, 87, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at North Point Skilled Nursing Home in Paola.
Family will meet with friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071 followed by funeral services at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Woodland Cemetery, Mound City, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to Tesoros de Dios (School for disabled children –https://tesorosdedios.org) c/o Dengel and Son Mortuary, 305 North Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
