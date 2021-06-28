2013 - 2021
Gavin Nicholas Kaiser, age 8, of rural Paola, passed away June 24, 2021.
Gavin was born April 17, 2013 at Olathe, Kansas. He was the younger of two children born to Jamey "Pete" and Dena (Brandt) Kaiser. Gavin attended school at Cottonwood Elementary in Paola. He enjoyed his teachers and classmates; kindergarten with Mrs. Edwards, first grade with Mrs. Hoskins, and second grade with Mrs. Smith.
Gavin was all boy, enjoying almost anything outdoors. He loved baseball, football, basketball, fishing, farming, camping, swimming, bicycling, tending to the cows, and riding his 4 wheeler. Gavin had even made the All Star Team in baseball this year. His favorite color was red and his favorite food was sweets. He was the best of buds with his canine companion Lizzy, a great pyrenees mix. Another of his favorite pastimes was hanging out with his big sister Bailey. They always had fun together.
Gavin was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Robert Brandt, Jr. and great grandparents.
He is survived by his parents Jamey "Pete" and Dena; his sister Bailey; his maternal grandmother Delores Brandt; his paternal grandparents Lester and Karen Kaiser; great grandparents Kenny and Vera Kaiser and Lawrence Delana; aunts and uncles Lisa Kaiser, Laurie and Josh Blanco, and Robert III and Amy Brandt; as well as lots of extended family including cousins, Miami tribe, friends, and his sports teammates.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Trinity Lutheran Church of Block Community, rural Paola under the direction of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, KS, 66071. The service will be live streamed and the link can be found on Trinity Lutheran Church's facebook. Memorials are to the TLC Endowment/Gavin Kaiser Memorial and can be sent c/o the funeral home.
