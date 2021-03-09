Gaylen Wallace, age 66, of Purcell, passed away Friday, March 5th, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Gaylen Idelle Howard was born on March 1st, 1955, in Pauls Valley, OK. She spent her early years in Pauls Valley, and later Kansas, before returning back home to Oklahoma. Gaylen married young, and to this union, a daughter Melia was born. She graduated from East Central University, and her family proudly celebrated her as the first college graduate in the family. She worked a variety of jobs throughout the years, mainly clerical work in the office. She worked for the Choctaw Nation, the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Anadarko and for the Chickasaw Nation. Gaylen was proud of her Native heritage, and especially the Choctaw Nation.
She was a kind soul who found joy in helping others. She never missed an opportunity to curl up with a good book, and she enjoyed playing around on her computer. She later met Mark Wallace at the Chickasaw Nation Senior Center in Purcell. They fell in love and were married on December 25, 2016 in Purcell. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patty Sue (Sumpter) Norris, father Harvey Ursal Howard, her step mother Shirley Howard, and her sister Gwen Yeager.
Gaylen is survived by, her husband Mark, of the home; Daughter Melia Svendsen and husband Ander of Malmo, Sweden; Brothers, Harvey Ursal Howard Jr and Robert Harvey Howard, and her sisters Rhonda Kerr and Janet Hardesty; one granddaughter, Willow and a host of other family and friends.
No services are scheduled at this time. The family will plan a celebration for a future date, when we can share hugs and stories and remember Gaylen. Send online condolences @ www.wilsonlittle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.