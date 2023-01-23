Gene Linder passed away on 1/17/2023. Born 4/11/1931, Gene lived life to the fullest for all his 91 years.
Gene’s first legacy was that of husband to Virginia - devoted to each other for 70 years of marriage before her passing in 2021. Theirs is an example of something extraordinary. Through all their years together - they loved each other more each day. They flirted, laughed, supported each other and were each others best friend.
Most know Gene as a man who loved to fly - having been a pilot, instructor, and key member of the local chapter of the Commemorative Air Force. Many also knew him as a welder/fabricator, owning his own custom fabrication shop, Linder's Welding, INC. The last 28 yrs the business was owned and operated by his son Jeff Linder. He also was an Army veteran, champion horse rider, and so much more.
He made every thing and every person he touched ...significantly better. He said what he meant and did what he said. He was hardworking, fair and kind. The kind of man you would look up to. Too often we heard, "Gene is who I want to be when I grow up." Having left his mark on so many lives, his presence will be greatly missed.
To the very end of his days, Gene was still flying, driving his ATV, shooting guns and living the country life like someone half his age. At the end of his life here on earth we can confidently say he lived! He lived life to the fullest ALL 91 years. How many people are lucky enough to say that.
The legacy of Gene and Virginia carries on with multiple generations of family - his children, Denise Koblitz (Craig) Marsha Conner, and Jeff Linder (Sharon). Also raised twin nephews, Steve Linder (Susan) and Lee Linder (Annalisa). Grandchildren, Valerie Gibson, Amber Koblitz, Joe Koblitz, Jamie Thompson, and Abby Linder (deceased). Great grandchildren, Forrest and Sydney Gibson, Mackenzie Linder, Alex and Avery Koblitz, Van and Zeke Thompson. Gene was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, Feb 4th, 1-3 p.m. at the CAF, Heart Of America Wing Hanger, New Century Air Center, 6 Aero Plaza, New Century, KS.
Please send any cards directly to Gene Linder Family, c/o Heart of America Wing, 6 Aero Plaza, New Century, KS 66031.
The Family requests donations to the Heart of America Wing in Lieu of flowers. Please go to their website: kcghostsquadron.org. Donations are listed under "About Us." Or, just mail your donation directly.
