Gene Olen Williams, 75, of Osawatomie passed away September 29, 2021.
He was born on January 15, 1946, in Webster County, Missouri, to the late Lawney Williams and Opal (Cantrell) Williams.
Family was a central component of Gene’s life. His home was the hub of every family holiday with Christmas his favorite. Gene enjoyed watching his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids open gifts. He loved reading and old western movies, especially John Wayne movies. Gene could often be found working on cars on the weekends, first with his uncles, later with his brother and brothers-in-law, and finally with his kids. Many of those same weekends would find him playing cards with family into the evening hours enjoying friendly competition and sharing stories. Gene also appreciated spending time at the lake, camping and cookouts.
Early in his career, Gene lived in Ava, MO, and ran a milk route which he dearly loved. Later, he moved back to Kansas and engaged in building concrete foundations for homes. Much as he was the foundation on which his family rested, thousands of homes in our community rest on the work from his career. During his long career, he also owned and operated Williams Foundations working with his sons.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents and three children: Phyllis Marks, Phillip Marks and Michelle Marks.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Williams; children: Geno Marks, Gene Williams, Jr, David Williams, Michele Williams, Larry Williams, Chris Williams and wife Michele, and Danica Williams; brother, Jerry Williams; sisters: Darlene Parker and husband Ed and Jane Most and husband Lannie; 23 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren; and the mother of his children, Patricia Williams.
There will be a gathering on October 23, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with memorial service to follow at 5:30 p.m. at the McGilley and Frye Funeral Home, 105 E Loula St., Olathe, KS 66061.
