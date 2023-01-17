1941-2023
Gene Oliver, 81, of Paola, passed away on January 14, 2023.
1941-2023
Gene Oliver, 81, of Paola, passed away on January 14, 2023.
He was born on April 4, 1941, to Frederick and Pauline (Dicey) Oliver in Grandview, MO. He graduated from Grandview High School in 1959. He attended the University of Missouri where he played football and was captain of the Missouri Tiger Football Team. He graduated with a business degree in 1965.
On September 15, 1963, he married Nancy E. Gilmour "the most beautiful girl he'd ever seen" in Columbia, Missouri. They became parents to three daughters and moved to Paola in 1973.
Gene was the owner of Meadowlark Valley Pines in rural Paola. "Geno" was a master story teller and farm flipper. He loved telling stories and jokes with friends and family around the campfire.
Gene was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and Paola Country Club.
Gene is survived by his loving wife Nancy of the home; daughters Mindy K. Oliver of the home, Nikki (Tim) Burnett of Emporia, and Jamie (Pete) Weaver of Kansas City, Missouri; and four grandchildren Bennett, Emma, Caroline, and Anna.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Johnson's Banquet Barn, 32744 Oak Grove Road, Paola, Ks, 66071. It will begin at 3:00 p.m. and will end when the stories are over.
Contributions in memory of Gene Oliver can be made to any Humane Society of donor's choice and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.