1933-2022
George "Ed" Eckart passed away peacefully January 10, 2022, at age 88 after a long illness. He was born on March 15, 1933, to Ted and Mabel Eckart in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ed was an accomplished carpenter and helped build many buildings in the Kansas City area. He was a member of Local 61 for over 50 years. A naturalist with a lifelong desire to farm, he bought and leased land near Paola, Kansas. In later years, he concentrated on raising beef cattle and did an entire renovation of the farmhouse.
Ed will be lovingly remembered by his wife Judy; his son Christopher (Delaine); granddaughters Brandy Fannan (Terry) and Jennifer Fannan (Randy); step-sons Michael Meyers (Patricia) and Matthew Meyers (Melissa); step-grandsons Jeffery Meyers (Charissa), Christopher Meyers (Kimi), Stevon McCraney (Allison), and Jack Bilstad-Meyers; step-granddaughters Jamieson Bilstad-Meyers and Nikki Ronstedt; and several great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his first wife Barbara (Allen), a daughter Teresa Fannan, infant son Jody Allen, and his four sisters.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ed's memory to your preferred cause.
Messages of condolence may be left on Ed's tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held for family and friends in the Spring at the farm in Paola. Arrangements: Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.