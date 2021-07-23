George Martz of Shawnee, KS, passed away on June 29, 2021.
Born June 25, 1933, in Paola, KS, George was a lifelong resident of the Kansas City area. His career as a mechanical & petroleum engineer spanned 6 decades.
He was proceeded in death by his wife of 51 years Roxy Martz in 2006. He is survived by one sister, Jean Dempsey of Champaign, IL; two daughters, Kittie Martz of Kansas City KS and Nikki Martz of Westwood KS; one granddaughter Adrienne Flamez of Kansas City, KS; three great grandsons, Devin, Donovan, & Dawson.
He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Wyandotte Masonic Lodge No 3 AF &AM
2835 N 103rd Terrace
Kansas City, KS 66109
(913) 730-8482
In lieu of flowers the family recommends contributions to Shriner’s Children Hospital; the Shriner’s Children’s fund
Www.lovetotherescue.org or www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org
