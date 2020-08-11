George Franklin McPherson, 78, Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Brookdale, Overland Park, Kansas.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, with visitation one hour before the service at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244.
Burial to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
George was born in Gardner, Kansas to Earnest Franklin and Maxine (Dill) McPherson on January 1, 1942. He grew up in Spring Hill and was a 1960 graduate of Spring Hill High School. George graduated from Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg, Kansas with his Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in computer language. After graduation, he worked at Hallmark Cards in computer programming. George retired in 2004.
Restoring John Deere tractors was George’s passion. He spent many hours making tractors look like new again. George’s favorite John Deere tractors were the 30 Series. His pride and joy was restoring his father’s John Deere GM 1947. He was a member of the Two Cylinder Club and regularly attended Power of the Past, Ottawa, Kansas. Attending tractor shows was an enjoyable pastime of George’s.
George was preceded in death by his parents and brother Donald. He is survived by his siblings: Gayle and wife Cindy, Paola, Kansas, Lawrence, Merriam, Kansas, Dora and husband Harley Ainsworth, Holton, Kansas and Marno Buchmann, Austin, Texas.
