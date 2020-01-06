George Stites

George L. Stites, age 87, Fontana, KS, passed Monday, January 6, 2020.
He was born on April 12, 1932 in Centerville, KS, the son of Harry and Viola Kline Stites. George served his country in the United States Force during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Evalyn Horttor on August 28, 1959. She preceded him in death on April 26, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents, a son Calvin, a brother, Ralph, a sister, Mary Pullen, a grandson, Shane, and a great granddaughter, Aspen.
He was a heavy equipment mechanic and also farmed and raised livestock. George was a member of the Boilermaker's Union, and the VFW. He enjoyed being outside working with his hands, whether that was in the garden or fixing a piece of equipment. He loved spending time with his grand and great grandchildren.
George is survived by two daughters, Jacque Schlesener(Rick), and Janelle Thomas, three brothers, Harry, Clayton, and Owen Stites, eight grandchildren, and eighteen great grandchildren.
Graveside: 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, Sunny Slope Cemetery, Blue Mound, KS. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel.
Contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.