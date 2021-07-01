George Timothy Hill, 55, La Cygne, KS, passed June 29, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial July 7, 2021, Sacred Heart Church, Mound City, KS. Burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Vigil for the Deceased 5 to 7 p.m. July 6, Schneider Funeral Home, La Cygne Chapel.
