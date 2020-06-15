Georgia DeVrieze

Georgia Mae DeVrieze, age 91, of Paola, KS, went to be with the Lord, with family by her side on June 9, 2020 at North Point Skilled Nursing Center.
Visitation will be 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel. Graveside service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Wagstaff Cemetery in Wagstaff, KS.
Georgia was born April 13, 1929 to James and Lillian Mae Sullivan Brown in Bloomington Indiana. She married Julian “Shorty” DeVrieze and from this union was daughter, Dee Ana DeVrieze Greving and son, Dennis August DeVrieze. Georgia was well known for her baking, from wedding cakes to her famous cinnamon rolls.
She was a member of the Hillsdale Presbyterian Church.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Julian, daughter, Dee Ana DeVrieze Greving, sister, Sarah “Sally” Brown Wilbur, brothers, Jack and Jerry Brown.
She is survived by her son, Dennis DeVrieze, four grandchildren, Kim DeVrieze Carter, Kellie Sturm Joeckel, Heather Sturm, and Keri DeVrieze Johnson, five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Georgia touched many lives and was loved by so many that knew her. The world has been a better place because she was in it. Heaven becomes more special since she has gone there.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to Brookdale Hospice.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
