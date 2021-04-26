1933-2021
Georgia Loretha Hendrickson, 88, of rural Paola, Kansas, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Family will meet with friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Hillsdale Presbyterian Church. Funeral service will follow immediately after visitation at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Paola Cemetery.
Georgia was born Wednesday, April 12, 1933, in Paola, Kansas, the daughter of Archie and Eva (Jennings) Stiles. She grew up in Paola and graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1950.
She was united in marriage to Glenn D. Hendrickson, March 2, 1956, in the Paola United Methodist Church. They lived in Washington for four years before returning to Paola in 1960 to make their permanent home and farm. They became the parents of five children Ross, Rose, Randal, Rhea, and Rex.
Georgia was a homemaker but had also worked for a time as a bookkeeper for the Gas Service Company in Paola. In her younger years, she worked at her father's produce house, the Stiles Produce House.
She enjoyed gardening, growing many vegetables and flowers over the years. She loved to watch western television shows and movies. She was a good cook and baker. She served as a 4-H leader for the Hillsdale Hustlers 4-H Club. She had most recently been a foster grandparent for the Paola Elementary School. She was always found cheering on her kids and grandkids at their sporting events.
She was a member of the Paola American Legion Women's Auxiliary.
She had also been a member of the Hillsdale Methodist Church. After that church closed, she became very active with the Hillsdale Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her five children Ross (Susan Renfrow), Rose (Gary) Peckman, Randal (Cheryl L. Hopkins), Rhea Stribling, and Rex (Becky) Hendrickson all of Paola; her sister Sharon (Ronnie) Beets of Ottawa; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, great granddaughter, and brother William Stiles.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Paola American Legion or the What-so-ever Group of Hillsdale Presbyterian Church, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Georgia’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
