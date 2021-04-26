Gerald Henry “Jerry” Kramer, age 86, of Osawatomie, Kansas, completed his earthly journey April 23, 2021, dying peacefully at his home.
Jerry was born June 15, 1934, in Dubuque, Iowa. He was the fifth of ten children born to Henry Frank and Ethel Bernardine (Smith) Kramer. He grew up and attended school in Dubuque, graduating with the East Dubuque High School Class of 1951.
In 1952, Jerry enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served for twenty two and a half years. He completed officer training and was awarded the bronze star for service in Vietnam. Jerry retired as a Major with an honorable discharge.
Jerry earned a Bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Nebraska, Omaha and his graduate degree in Economics also from the University of Nebraska, Omaha.
After working for others a few years, Jerry started his own remodeling business. Jerry was very talented in remodeling. His work even included building his own home. Jerry also served as a professor at the University teaching building trades.
Jerry was very patriotic and loved his country. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW in Paola, DAV, Air Force Association, Military Officer Association and the Vietnam Vets of America. He was proud to have been chosen for the Hartland Honor Flight to Washington, DC with his stepson Bryan Law in 2019.
Jerry enjoyed reading, history and politics. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with this family.
He was preceded in death by his son Joseph Kramer, his parents, and six brothers and sisters. He is survived by his spouse Shirley A. Law of the home, children John Kramer of Omaha, NE, David Kramer of St. Louis, MO, and Joni Williams of Omaha, NE, one stepson and wife Bryan and Sherease Law of Osawatomie, KS. Three siblings, nine grandchildren; Michael, Matthew, Austin, Alex, Aiden, Audra Kramer, Garrett and Nora Williams and Brandon Law. Two great grandchildren; Makena and Mayson Kramer and his schnauzer Rosie.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Memorials are to the Salvation Army or Toys for Tots and can be sent in care of the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
