Gerald Lee Hester, age 78, Mound City, Kansas, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022.
A gathering with a meal to celebrate the life of Gerald will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Sugar Valley Clubhouse. The meat will be provided and attendees are asked to bring a covered dish.
Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
