Gerald “Jerry” John Peterson, Sr., 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Born January 23, 1938, to Ernest George Peterson, Sr. and Dorothy Rose Murphy, he was raised in Mission, Kansas, where he graduated from St. Agnes High School. On April 26, 1958, he married Mary Ann Hinds (Peterson). The pair raised three children and opened Miami Lumber, Inc. in Paola, KS, in 1983. Jerry was a member of the Paola Country Club where he enjoyed golfing and watching KU basketball and football games with longtime friends and was also a devout member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; his brother, Ernest G. Peterson, Jr.; his parents; and grandson, James Michael Peterson.
Jerry is survived by his son, Gerald “Pete” Peterson, Jr., his wife, Kenna and their children, Tyler Peterson and Sydney Wolford, as well as Sydney’s husband Grady Wolford and their daughters, Emmalyn and Vivian; his daughter, Julie Peterson-Allenbrand and her children, Peter Allenbrand and Marley Allenbrand and stepson, Aaron Allenbrand and family; and his daughter, Jill Wier, her husband, Wayne, and their children, Jack and Olivia. Jerry is also survived by his brother and his brother’s wife, Michael and Janet Peterson, and his sister and her husband, Mary Agnes and Larry Meyers.
With always a story to tell, a moment to relive, or an accomplishment of his grandchildren to proudly share, Jerry provided immediate warmth and friendship to all who met him. As the founder of Miami Lumber, Inc. he built a legacy, which he proudly shared with the community. Jerry was all that a good man could be: kind, generous, and a role model. He lived with an open heart and an immense love for his family.
Jerry’s family will host a Holy Rosary service at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola on Tuesday, July 5th at 5 p.m. followed by visitation from 5:30-7:30 p.m. On Wednesday, July 6th, the family will welcome loved ones for mass at the same location, followed by a gravesite burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Contributions can be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, in honor of Mary Ann Peterson.
Jerry will be missed dearly, though his memory lives on in those who loved him. Arrangements by Dengel and Son Mortuary 305 N. Pearl Paola, Kansas 66071. To share a memory or to leave condolences to the family of Jerry please go to share memory tab at dengelmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.