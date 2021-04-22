Gerald Ray Fairbanks, age 84, of Hume, Missouri, passed away, April 21, 2021.
Funeral will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, at Schneider Funeral Home, Pleasanton Chapel. Visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Pleasanton Chapel. Graveside 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Butte Cemetery in Butte, Nebraska.
Contributions Hume Alliance - Food Pantry. Online condolences may be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com
