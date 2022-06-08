1936-2022
Geraldine “Gerry” May Bubnick, age 85, of Paola, KS, passed away on June 5, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Gerry was born September 28, 1936, in Morgantown, West Virginia. She was the sixth of seven children born to Gary and Lelia Linger.
Gerry met Harold Truitt and they were married on May 5, 1955. They moved to Kansas where they were blessed with four children: Sandy, Rick, Tina, and Kevin. Harold passed away on April 28, 1983.
Gerry married the love of her life Joseph Bubnick on July 6, 1986. They continued to live in Kansas where she worked for Pride Cleaners and retired in 2001.
Gerry was preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph, her parents, siblings: Jr, Mary, Betty, Roy, and Charlie, and one great grandchild. She was survived by her brother Roger (Kay) Linger of Florida; daughters Sandy (Gary) Truelove and Tina Truitt both of Kansas; sons Rick (Luanna) Truitt of New Mexico and Kevin Truitt of Kansas; 14 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and 11 great-great grandchildren.
Memorial visitation 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
