Geraldine “Gerry” Mae Cuthbertson, age 80, of Warrensburg, MO, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, MO, surrounded by her family.

Gerry was born on March 20, 1943, in Paola, KS, the third of seven children born to Sidney D. Johnson and Nelda M. Longley-Johnson. She attended school in Paola and was a member of the Class of 1961. On June 17, 1960, Gerry was united in marriage to Darrell D. Cuthbertson. Darrell and Gerry became the parents of five daughters before their marriage ended in 1975.

