Geraldine “Gerry” Mae Cuthbertson, age 80, of Warrensburg, MO, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, MO, surrounded by her family.
Gerry was born on March 20, 1943, in Paola, KS, the third of seven children born to Sidney D. Johnson and Nelda M. Longley-Johnson. She attended school in Paola and was a member of the Class of 1961. On June 17, 1960, Gerry was united in marriage to Darrell D. Cuthbertson. Darrell and Gerry became the parents of five daughters before their marriage ended in 1975.
In her early years, Gerry worked in the grocery and retail business and also worked as a dispatcher for the Paola Police Department. When she was young, she was a member of Busy Beavers 4-H where she showed sheep and received Grand Champion several years in a row. She was very proud of her sheep.
Some of her favorite things were gardening, fishing, and hunting. She also loved to play cards and played a mean game of Yahtzee. Her forever passion was music; she was an amazing keyboard player, but could not read music, playing entirely by ear. She was self-taught by age 6 and started playing in her father’s band in 6th Grade before forming several of her own bands as she got older. If you walked into Gerry’s home, there was always music and singing going on; one of the things her daughters and grandchildren will cherish forever. When Gerry moved to Warrensburg, she quickly felt right at home; she had many friends and family and thoroughly enjoyed her life there.
Gerry was preceded in death by her parents Sidney and Nelda Johnson; her sisters Kate Gould and Rita Sexton; her brothers Doug Johnson and Cliff Johnson; as well as her great-grandson Gus Shortell.
She is survived by her five daughters Ava Keimig (Chris) of Paola, KS, Kelly Cuthbertson (Susan Collins) of Gardner, KS, Connie Kimzey (Marvin) of Pittsburg, KS, Carmine Claar (Russell) of Gardner, KS, and Carolee Gard (Robert) of Warrensburg, MO; her two sisters Glenna Troxel (Arthur) of Raymore, MO and Norma Evans (Leigh) of Rembert, SC; as well as 11 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks goes to her grandson Dylan McCannon and his wife Jessica for watching over her for the last several years; they have been a blessing to her and to the family.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Twin Oaks Event Center (126 SW 400th Rd., Warrensburg, MO 64093). The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. until the service time at 11:00 a.m. Momma asked that if you can, wear Chiefs or Royals apparel, but dress comfortably.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Luke’s Hospice House and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
