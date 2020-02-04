Geraldine Marie White age 68 of Lyndon, KS formerly of Osawatomie, KS died Saturday February 1, 2020 at Midland Connection Care in Topeka, KS. Visitation 6-8 pm Thursday February 6, 2020 and service 10:30 am Saturday February 8, 2020 all at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial at Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorials are to the Miami County Cancer Foundation send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
