Gerry Sue Mundell, 76, of Long Beach, California, (formerly Paola, Kansas) passed away March 30, 2023.

She is survived by her brothers Keith and Charles Goetz as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter Julie Mundell and her twin sister Cheryl Dianne Reeve.

