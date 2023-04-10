Gerry Sue Mundell, 76, of Long Beach, California, (formerly Paola, Kansas) passed away March 30, 2023.
She is survived by her brothers Keith and Charles Goetz as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter Julie Mundell and her twin sister Cheryl Dianne Reeve.
Gerry Sue grew up in Osawatomie, Kansas, where she lived most of her life with a brief residency in California, where she attended Cosmetology School. After returning to Kansas, Gerry Sue spent 10 years in cosmetology and more than 35 years in the aerospace industry.
In her final five years, Gerry Sue enjoyed the sunshine of California and the opportunity to spend time with her brothers and their families. She liked to go shopping, eating out, and took pride in her appearance.
Graveside services will be held at Osawatomie Cemetery in Osawatomie Kansas on Thursday, April 20, at 1 p.m. All are welcome.
