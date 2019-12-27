Gladys Irene Krauss, 82, Olathe, Kansas passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Cedar Lake Village, Olathe, Kansas.
Visitation will be 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913-592-2244). Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with burial at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Center of Grace, 520 S. Harrison, Olathe, Kansas 66061 or Spring Hill United Methodist Church, 112 E. Nichols, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Gladys Weber Krauss was born in Butler County, Kansas to Fred and Ruby (Gear) Weber on July 29, 1937. She was raised on a farm near Potwin, Kansas and graduated from Eldorado High School. Gladys attended Butler County Junior College, Eldorado, Kansas. Then she graduated from Bethel College, Newton, Kansas with a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in mathematics. She earned a Master of Science degree in mathematics from Emporia State University, Emporia, Kansas.
Gladys married Jerry Perisho in 1956 and the marriage ended in divorce. She married Carl Krauss in Kansas City, Missouri on August 29, 1972. She taught math in Newton, Eldorado and Shawnee Mission public schools. She was the first Chairman of the Math Department and women’s tennis coach at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.
Gladys was active in Kansas State Extension Service, having served as president of both the Johnson County Extension Service and the Kansas State Extension Service. She was instrumental in the creation of the Johnson County Livestock Association and served as its first president. Gladys and Carl raised and sold show calves from their farm at Spring Hill. Their cattle successfully competed on both the local and national level, winning multiple shows.
Gladys fought a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. She was a member of the Spring Hill United Methodist Church and greatly enjoyed the fellowship of her church friends.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Carl of 47 years; sons; Mark (Vicki) Perisho, Olathe, Kansas, Kenneth F. Krauss, Kansas City, Missouri and Stephen Weber (Ramona) Krauss, Ellicott City, Maryland; brothers: Fred Weber, Jr., Newton, Kansas, Arnold Weber, Neodesha, Kansas and Melvin (Melorie) Weber, Texas; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.