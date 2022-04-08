Glena Mae (Wright) Ewing passed away April 6, 2022.
She was born December 25, 1924, to John and Alpha Wright in Miller County, Missouri.
She was a teacher and director of Spring Hill preschool in its initiation for 15 years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and in the Quilting Circle. She served on the Johnson County Extension Council Board and a member of the Morning Grange for 30 years. She became a member of the Life Spring Church in her later years.
Glena and Tom were both active members of the Spring Hill community, both passionate about the education of youth.
The family will receive guests for a visitation from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Penwell Gabel’s Olathe Chapel, with the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, KS.
Glena is preceded in death by her parents, John and Alpha Wright, siblings John Wright, Jr., Rosalie Bradford, Leta Grogan, Ailene Currence, and her husband, Tom Ewing.
She is survived by her sons Larry “Steve” Ewing and Robert Keith Ewing, sibling Beverly Cobb. 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Being with her family brought her so much love and joy.
For more info, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com.
