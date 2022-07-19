1931-2022
Glena May (Gooden) Algozzini, age 91, of Paola, passed away July 15, 2022, at the Olathe Hospice House.
On July 30, 1931, she was born to Johnnie and Laura Gooden of Osawatomie. Glena attended Osawatomie schools and graduated in 1949. She loved music and played the accordion at her graduation day ceremony. Later she taught herself to play the piano and organ. She played at many church functions. Glena never met a person who didn't become her friend as she loved to talk.
She worked in several hospitals for many years and later for a dentist as a receptionist.
In 1951, Glena married Wilber Oberheide. They lived in California for several years and were later divorced.
She then married James Hadsall and they lived in Gardner, Kansas for many years. Glena enjoyed helping raise his six children. Mr. Hadsall preceded her in death.
Glena babysat for her dear friends' small children who became lifelong friends. She then took care of her elderly mother.
She moved to Pleasant Hill, Missouri in 1997. On March 19, 2002, she married George Algozzini. They enjoyed traveling across the USA while running George's trucking business.
Glena was preceded in death by a premature baby, her parents Johnnie and Laura, her husbands Jim and George, and a brother Johnnie, Jr.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Ester, nieces Peggy Ross of Defuniak Springs, Florida and Gail Gooden of Osawatomie, several grand nieces and nephews, and many, many dear friends.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Osawatomie Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Glena are to Block Lutheran Church and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.