Glenn C. Edwards, loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend, 59, Louisburg, KS, passed away May 25, 2021.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64131.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 10, at the funeral home. Interment in Mount Moriah Cemetery.
