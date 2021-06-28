Glenn Ray Franklin, age 77, of Paola, KS, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center.
Glenn was born April 9, 1944, in Monticello, Kentucky. He was the youngest of 13 born to Sydney Carl and Mary Lee (Hoover) Franklin. Glenn grew up and attended school in Monticello, KY.
After high school, Glenn went into the workforce. He worked in a factory working on Freightliners and then he worked for Inslee trucking. Glenn then started his career as a carpet layer and painter. For a short time he worked for the school district as a custodian.
On March 21, 1981, Glenn and Linda Redenbaugh Long were united in marriage at their home in Osawatomie, KS.
Glenn enjoyed being outdoors and woodworking. He made bird houses and flower boxes. Every year he would plant a garden and make sure he planted enough to share.
He was preceded in death by his son Ryan Franklin, parents, brothers Ovie, Milford, Billy and Carl Franklin and sisters Ona Asberry, Opal Brown, Mildred Blumb, Jean Page, Betty Zimmerman, Ruth Miller and Aline & Pauline Franklin.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Linda of the home, son Christopher (Teresa) Franklin of Paola, KS, three daughters Rebecca (Darin) Vail of Osawatomie, KS, MaryAlice (Jamie) Heppler of Osawatomie, KS and Amy (Jason) Wood of Wichita, KS, Twelve grandchildren Amber, Mitchell, Megan, Jacob, Kayleigh, Brittany, Kirstin, Faith, Kenzie, Sophia, Olivia and Grace. Along with five great grandchildren, other family and friends.
Graveside Service was June 24, 2021, at Osawatomie Cemetery. Arrangements by Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home (913) 755-2114.
