Glenna Rae Burton, age 81, died Friday December 4, 2020, at her home.
Visitation Thursday, December 10, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Graveside service Friday December 11, 2020 11 a.m. Dayton Cemetery Garden City, MO. Arrangements by The Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home Osawatomie, KS.
