GOLDIE FLORINE PRICE
Goldie Florine Price, 94, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913-592-2244). Graveside Service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Hillsdale Cemetery, Hillsdale, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Health Charitable Foundation for Olathe Hospice House. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Goldie was born January 31, 1926 in Ocheltree, Kansas to George Edward and Martha A. (Makadanz) Duncan. She grew up in Ocheltree and graduated from Spring Hill High School. Goldie married Gerald B. Price, Sr. in Yuma, Arizona on December 5, 1943. They moved to Spring Hill in 1956. Goldie worked as an administrative assistant for Universal Underwriters Insurance, retiring in 1988. She was a lifelong area resident who loved word search books, crocheting and quilting. Goldie loved spending time raising her children and grandchildren. Her family enjoyed fishing and hunting trips together. Goldie will be missed by her family and friends.
Goldie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald, Sr.; son, Dr. Gerald B. Price, Jr. and siblings: George Duncan, Jr., Bobby Duncan, Edward Duncan and Mable Hays. She is survived by her children: Jimmy L. (Donna) Price, Spring Hill, Kansas, Janet E. (Jerry) Shurley, Harrah, Oklahoma and Johnny B. (Mary) Price, Olathe, Kansas; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
