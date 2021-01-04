Gregory George Knecht, 65, of Paola, Kansas, passed away December 25th, 2020, at St. Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas.
Greg Knecht was born December 29th, 1954, to George and Lorraine (Kitty) Knecht at St. Luke’s Plaza Hospital, Kansas City, Mo.
Greg “Red Fox” Knecht was a 1974 graduate from Paola High School. His class remained very close over the years and while in school he nurtured his love for sports as an outstanding athlete in both football and wrestling. Upon graduation, Greg attended Fort Scott Community College to also wrestle and obtained an associate’s degree to later attend Pittsburg State University. In 1980, he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts.
After graduating, Greg returned home, got married to Elaine Knecht April 22nd, 1983, and later divorced. He also joined his father, George Knecht, and uncle Clarence Knecht, in the farm equipment business at Knecht Equipment Company. While there, Greg refined his gifts of understanding mechanics and engineering realizing he had a special knack for sales. He then spent the rest of his career in the crane parts industry as a sales parts manager at Simon RO and Custom Trucks and Equipment.
Greg above all loved his friends and family. If you wanted to find Greg, you could find him tinkering or painting automobiles in the garage, assisting with the annual Louisburg tractor pull, at local racetracks, fishing, creating art, and sometimes the local tavern. Greg’s true passion was for anything racing and fast while equally as passionate about his Kansas City Chiefs. Those two subjects were also a primary focal point for his artwork. He would often attend and win various art shows around the midwest. Greg also enjoyed spending time with his daughter and spent many years supporting the Paola Girls Softball program helping as a coach. Greg was very well known for his social spirit and giving nature. He lived life to its fullest and in his own simplistic way. He will be greatly missed.
Preceding Greg in death is his father, George Knecht. Surviving are his mother, Lorraine (Kitty) Knecht, daughter and her husband Eryn Knecht and Brian Gibson, brother and his wife, Mike and Cheryl Knecht, sister and her husband Kathy and Al Thompson, and four grandchildren, Koen Gregory, Joss Edward, Shaylan Elaine and Brandon Charles Gibson.
A mass service will be held on January 12th at 2 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola, Ks. A registry book signing and visual memorial will be held from 11am – 2pm at the church. There will be no viewing, cremation has taken place and family members may not be present. A private burial will be held. Please adhere to Covid-19 related protocols such as social distancing and wearing a mask. The church has designated seating and a sanitation station in place.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Kidney Fund. 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.This specific non-for-profit program assisted Greg during his need for financial assistance with dialysis. He would be greatly honored by your donation. To share a memory of condolences to the family of Greg please go to share a memory tab at www.dengelmortuary.com. (arrangements Dengel and Son Mortuary)
A life celebration party is schedule for a later time.
