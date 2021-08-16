On Thursday, August 12, 2021, Gregory Joseph Smith passed away at the age of 73.
Greg was born July 2, 1948, in Parsons, Kansas, and was raised by his mother, Gervasia, along with four siblings, Gary, Allen, Sharon and Mary. Greg attended St. Patrick’s High School and later graduated from Pittsburg State University with a Bachelors in Social Work and a Masters in Educational Counseling.
He married his High School sweetheart, Judith Ann Coomes, and remained with her for 53 years until his death. Greg was a natural fighter and his overwhelming passion was for children. That passion drove his lifelong career and he worked in various capacities, initially starting in residential group homes for kids separated from their families. His career graduated to progressively larger facilities and organizations, and later consulting for numerous agencies.
Greg was a gifted administrator and along with his wife, Judy, produced significant changes and improvements in the organizations he led. His leadership abilities challenged his staff and organizations to become better than they knew they could be. He developed and mentored countless professionals over the years. He did not hesitate to speak truth to power, nor did he shy from consequences when power spoke back. He championed those that were unable to champion themselves. This fearless tenacity allowed him to wring compassionate and effective outcomes for kids and adults in his charge.
Greg was a lifelong KU Jayhawk fan and regularly attended games with his family. He was able to enjoy a long retirement and traveled with Judy extensively around the USA and overseas. His family is very proud of him.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Derek; daughter-in-law, Twyla; brother, Allen; and grandson, Sam. Due to covid, services will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established with the Wichita Children’s Home, 2717 E 37th St N, Wichita, KS 67226.
