Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dengel and Son Paola Chapel, 305 N. Pearl St. Paola, KS 66071. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hillsdale Presbyterian Church, 22875 W. 255th St., Hillsdale, KS 66036.
Gregory Powell was born in Kansas City, Kansas to father, LeRoy Powell, and mother, Frieda Powell, on December 21st, 1948. He passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 74 on September 4th, 2023, surrounded by his wife and loved ones. Upon graduating from Paola High School in 1968, Greg married his high school sweetheart Marjorie Manly on September 21st, 1968.
He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and remained in the National Guard after his service in the war. He retired from UPS in 2007 after 19 years.
Greg enjoyed serving in his community, coaching the local Little League baseball team, serving as Assistant Scoutmaster for his son’s Boy Scout troop, and as a member of Hillsdale Ruritans and Paola Jaycees. He faithfully and humbly served at Hillsdale Presbyterian Church for his 12 years of membership, greeting everyone who entered with a smile and serving wherever there was a need.
Above all else, Greg loved to spend time with his family. He enjoyed traveling, canoe trips, and riding motorcycles with his brother David. Each year, he looked forward to making homemade apple butter with his family rain or shine. Even with eighteen grandchildren, he found time to love on each one. Greg kept himself busy at home with a puzzle or a word search using one of his many pens from his collection.
He was preceded in death by his parents LeRoy and Frieda Powell; his three brothers Charles, David, and Mike Powell; and his granddaughter Hannah Viens. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Marjorie Powell; his siblings Pat [Jane] Powell, Shannon Summers, Tim [Sue] Powell, Marty [Patricia] Powell; his children Gregory [Nikki] Powell, Jr., Kimberly [Jim] Viens, and Dennis [Emily] Powell; his eighteen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial gifts are being accepted on behalf of Hillsdale Presbyterian Church, 22875 W 255th St, Hillsdale, KS 66036.
