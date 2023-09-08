Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dengel and Son Paola Chapel, 305 N. Pearl St. Paola, KS 66071. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hillsdale Presbyterian Church, 22875 W. 255th St., Hillsdale, KS 66036.

Gregory Powell was born in Kansas City, Kansas to father, LeRoy Powell, and mother, Frieda Powell, on December 21st, 1948. He passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 74 on September 4th, 2023, surrounded by his wife and loved ones. Upon graduating from Paola High School in 1968, Greg married his high school sweetheart Marjorie Manly on September 21st, 1968.

