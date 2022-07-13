1929-2022
Greta Anna Achey, age 92, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Country Club Estates in Paola.
Greta was born Saturday, August 10, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Fredrick and Josephine (Lenirk) Nordstrom. She was raised in Basin, Montana and was a graduate of Bute, Montana High School.
Greta was a first-generation immigrant of Swedish and Polish descent.
She was united in marriage to Harold Achey on February 1, 1957, in Paola.
Greta and Harold built and opened Country Haven in Paola in 1976. Harold served as the nursing home administrator and Greta served as the secretary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold who died December 4, 2016, and her son Phillip.
Survivors include two sons Dave E. (Amanda) Achey of Paola and Dale (Wendy) Achey of Reynosa, Mexico; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Country Club Estates, 2 Lewis Drive, Paola, KS, 66071. Arrangements by Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
